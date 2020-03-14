Kathryn Louise Poen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathryn completed her master's degree in choral music at the University of Arizona in Tucson. In her early 20s, she started giving piano lessons. She taught piano and voice lessons for more than five decades.

Kathryn and her son, Randall, moved to Flagstaff after a divorce. She worked in the Flagstaff Unified School District and met and married Monte M. Poen, Ph.D., a history professor at NAU.

She happily welcomed Monte's three sons as step-sons: John Montgomery (Lewetta), Gregory Earl (Donna) and Mark Allen (Stefanie).

She retired from the Flagstaff schools in 1989. To no one's surprise she did not actually “retire.” She continued private music teaching. She founded the Flagstaff Light Opera Company (now Flagstaff Musical Theatre), and sang in the Master Chorale of Flagstaff. In 2014, the Flagstaff Arts Council awarded Kathryn one of two Viola Legacy Awards.

Kathryn considered her family transcended her work. She and her husband, Monte, were active, loved hiking, camping, rafting and traveled throughout the world.

Kathryn was fun loving and had a good stock of puns and corny jokes. She loved her grandchildren (she had 10) as well as great-grandchildren. She adored cats and was a formidable player of board games and cards.