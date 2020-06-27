× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Kathleen Holt Moeller, Captain USN (Ret), 61 yr, born February 15, 1959 in Fort Collins, CO, died April 22, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Kathy grew up in Flagstaff, AZ after her family relocated there in 1964. She graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1977 and was appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1981. Kathy graduated from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in 1985. During her 24-year career in the Navy, she served as a flight surgeon and radiologist. She resigned from the Navy in 2005 & continued to work as a radiologist until retiring in 2019.

Kathy cared greatly about others as evidenced by her dedication and concern for her family, patients & co-workers. She was a person of deep faith and was devoted to participating in the Catholic church. Although she had many titles, Captain and Doctor among them, she delighted in being “mom” to her three sons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Henry & Mary Holt and her mentor/”second” mother, Sister Daria Herbella, OP. Kathy is survived by her husband, Captain Michael Moeller, USN (Ret.), sons, Christopher Moeller, Brendan Moeller and Captain Mark Moeller, USMC (Abbi); siblings, Elizabeth Holt, Hank Holt and Nancy Martinez (Steve), aunt, Margaret O'Brien Lombardo and uncle, Brendan O'Brien (Cathy). A service will be held later this year. Donations in Kathy's memory can be made to: Restoration of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Chapel, Adrian Dominican Sisters or Catholic Medical Mission Board

