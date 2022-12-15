Kathleen Anne Hamilton Beamer

June 3, 1943 - December 6, 2022

Kathie Beamer passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2022 in Cottonwood, AZ. She is survived by her Husband Brian Beamer, Daughter Kim Lundstrom, Son in-law Brad Andrews and grand children Ben and Maia Andrews. She is preceded in death by her son, Chris Lundstrom and brother Lawrence Hamilton.

She was born Kathleen Anne Hamilton in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to parents Thaine Rolla Hamilton and Vivian Victoria Hamilton. She attended the University of North Dakota where she earned her Masters in English. Kathie was an active member of Alpha Phi sorority throughout her life. She was an avid dancer and even tried out for the Rockettes but at only 5'3” was a bit too short. She was one of the UND cheerleaders and was known to be able to cheer with skates on at hockey games. After college, she went on to teach Junior High School English and continued helping her children and grandchildren by editing their papers. When her family gravitated out of the cold to Flagstaff, AZ she took up tennis and continued to play into her 60's. She loved all sports from water skiing, snow skiing, archery and was known to watch all college sports and was a go to resource for all the scores.

Reflecting upon Kathie's life, one would realize how many people she touched throughout the various stages of her life. She was strong willed, opinionated and determined, and one of the brightest people around. Playing a game of Trivial Pursuit was risky with her if you wanted a chance to win. As a young mother of two, she was always quick to scoop up and support other kids in the neighborhood or anyone that needed advice or simply someone to listen. She absolutely loved having a noisy home with lots of laughter and kids around. With young children, she became involved and passionate about whatever they were focusing on. She would go on to learn ski racing, became a Referee, and would load chair lifts for early inspection in negative 20 degree weather just to be able to be around all the athletes and help in any way she could. She was the Program Director for the ski club for many years. With her grandkids, she learned about metal detecting, treasure hunting, revived her interest in skiing, making the best caramel apples, and sewing Halloween costumes. She was a very accomplished seamstress having been known to make prom dresses, bridesmaids dresses and sequined dance outfits.

She continued her passion for helping kids and families with her positivity through Big Brothers Big Sisters organization where she found joy in making the perfect match. She worked at BB/BS for many years and was always looking to make a difference where possible. She formed many lifelong friends through her work in the community and loved following along the lives that she impacted through BB/BS.

Later in life, she decided to become a realtor and continued to find happiness in matching people with their perfect home. She truly thrived and adored this work, not in just finding an appropriate house but also helping the family decorate, remodel, or make connections if they were new to Flagstaff.

Beyond her community involvement, Kathie loved to travel. Her favorite places to visit were beach locations from Lake Powell to Mexico and beyond. She loved basking in the sun, water skiing, and seeing new places. This remarkable lady also adored the Christmas season. Her favorite thing all year long was to give gifts at Christmas and see people's faces as they opened presents. She was amazing at finding the most thoughtful gifts that mean something. This Christmas, we will be missing her and thinking of her as she is watching us open the most thoughtful gifts with a huge smile on her face.

Kathie Beamer, amazing mother, wife and Nana will be missed by many as she had a huge love for life and adventure.

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society via donate3.cancer.org. A celebration of life will be held, date to be determined.