Katherine Lee Beach

Katherine Lee Beach passed away in Flagstaff on March 21, 2023 surrounded by her family.

Katie was born in Flagstaff on June 2, 1986 to Scott Beach and Nancy Pitz. She attended Flagstaff Public Schools and then moved to Colorado in 2007.

Katie spent most of her adult life as a stay at home mom to her three beautiful children. She was actively involved in their daily lives, attending school activities and after school sports and dance. She loved to take her kids camping and fishing and enjoying the mountains of Colorado. They were the true loves of her life.

Katie was an amazing cook and enjoyed making meals with friends and family. She was a free spirit and believed in the best in people and always chose hope and love. She was loyal and always stood up for what was right.

Katie is survived by her three children, Brecken, Peyton and Jackson, her parents Scott Beach and Nancy and Philip Pitz, her sisters Lauren (Raymond), Erin (Jeff), and twin brother Mark (Brooke), nephew Eli Schopper and nieces Iliana, Danica and Olivia Jojola, and Ava Schopper, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to thank her doctors Wade and Engel, Guardian medics, Flagstaff Fire department, the staff, nurses and doctors at FMC including the ER, ICU, Trauma and Palliative departments for their professional care and grace during her care.

Katie will be greatly missed by her children, family and many good friends. Services will be announced at a later date.