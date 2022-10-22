Katherine Lea Schutte

Katherine "Kathy" Lea Schutte, loving wife, mother, and grammie went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the age of 70 surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 12, 1952 in El Paso, TX to Claude and Frances Wilcox. She was a proud El Paso Natural Gas brat and moved from El Paso, TX to Marana, AZ and then Leupp, AZ her junior year of high school. She graduated from Coconino High School in 1970 and was a long-time resident of Flagstaff, AZ. She retired in December 2006 from Flagstaff High School as the schools Data Clerk.

She married the love of her life, Phil Schutte, on July 8, 1977 and they had 3 kids. She was a very proud grammie of 6 grandkids. Kathy had the biggest heart, was an amazing cook and made the most delicious treats. She enjoyed shopping, outdoor adventures, attending D-Backs games, going on Friday night date night and visiting the "Happiest Place on Earth" with her husband of 45 years. She spent her entire life making sure her family felt loved and were taken care of no matter the circumstances.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Phil Schutte; sons, Richard Schutte (Katy), Tanner Schutte (Tanya), daughter, Heidi Schutte (Jason); 4 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, brother William A Wilcox (Nancy), Sister-in-Law, Vicki Wilcox; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Ray Wilcox.

She will be greatly missed by all those that knew her. A celebration of life will be held in the afternoon on November 20, 2022, location TBD.

