Kaspar Gantenbein born on March 22, 1932 in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, peacefully passed at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 88.

Kaspar had a rich life, graduating from college with an engineering degree in 1951, he continued his studies in Architecture and Structural Engineering, graduating with his Master in 1957 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. He also served in the compulsory Swiss Army, was proficient in several languages, attained the rank of First Lieutenant and was assigned Staff Member to the Chief of Staff of the Swiss Armed Forces. Special interests included Finance, History, and travel.

At the risk of detention, Kaspar and his buddies, keeping in tune with their love of American Country and Western Music, often skipped a day of high school to go swimming in the Rhine river. Later he fulfilled his dream, coming to America and worked in Phoenix for home builder John F. Long; once established, he returned home, married the lovely Yvonne Wiederkehr and returned to Phoenix.