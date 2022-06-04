Karl Eugene Webb

Karl Eugene "Gene" Webb passed from this life on Sunday, May 29 at home with his family after a nearly five-year struggle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held in two locations. A closed casket gathering for friends and family will be held Wednesday, June 8th at the Norvel Owens Mortuary in Flagstaff from 5:00-7:00 PM and a Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 9th at 11:00 AM at the LDS Chapel at 625 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff, AZ. He will then be interned in the Lehi, Utah Cemetery on Saturday, June 11th with an opportunity to visit with family and friends 10:00 AM and a grave-side service at 11:00 AM.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Deanna (Gerber); four children: Erik (Cindy) Webb, Phillip (Jenny) Webb, Christopher (Laura) Webb, and Anne Wallace; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grand children

with one more soon; and siblings Bruce Webb, Nicholas (Miriam) Webb, Pam (Tracy) Price and by his brother-in-law Rex Scott. He was preceded in death by sisters Kaye Scott and Linda Marsh, brother-in-law Duane Marsh, and sister-in-law Dina Webb.

His life was spent in devotion to his family, in service of Christ, and with passion for art and Germanic Humanities.

Karl Webb was known professionally as Dr. Webb; by his family and childhood friends as Gene; and by his family as Dad, Papa, and Great-papa, and by one person as honey. He was born in Lehi, Utah on March 12, 1938 to Karl Elmo Webb and Josephine Muhlestein and grew up on a small farm. He graduated from Lehi High School in 1956, and served in the National Guard (1957-64). He attended Brigham Young University for 1 1/2 years before serving a 30-month LDS mission to Switzerland and Austria (1958-61). He returned to Brigham Young University, met and married Deanna Gerber of Lehi, Utah on June 5, 1961 in the LDS Salt Lake Temple. During their married life Karl and Deanna lived in Utah County; Philadelphia; Houston; Sudbury, Massachusetts; Orono, Maine; and Flagstaff, Arizona.

Karl served in many positions in the LDS church including as a Bishop, Stake Presidency Counselor, temple worker, and Stake Patriarch. In addition to his first LDS mission, he served with Deanna as a missionary in Hamburg, Germany and as the President of the Frankfurt Germany Mission.

Karl earned a BA in German from Brigham Young University then an MA and PhD in Germanic Languages and Literatures from the University of Pennsylvania. He held positions as a professor and as the Associate Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at the University of Houston; Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Maine; the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Arizona University and completed his career as a professor of German Literature and Humanities until retirement in 2002. He published or edited several books on Germanic literature and art and served on the Arizona Humanities Council and the National Humanities Council.

Most of all he is remembered for his abiding love for family, ability to listen and advise others, compassion for all, interest in other cultures, and great sense of humor.

The family is accepting memories you would like to share at erikwebb@comcast.net