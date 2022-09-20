Kandice Villas of Sun City, AZ, passed away Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, unexpectedly surrounded by her loved ones. Kandice was born March 20, 1984, to Karen and Don Whitt in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She is survived by her parents Don and Karen Whitt, sister Kristina Brown, brother Randall Whitt, daughters Brandi and Destiny Villas, and son Daniel Villas. Kandice was caring, kind, and a loving mother. She enjoyed spending time with her children and watching them grow into the three incredible individuals they are today.

Kandice enjoyed playing softball, hunting, and watching Sunday Night Football surrounded by family. Kandice is home now. A Celebration of Life is Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary 9:00-11:30 a.m. with an Inurnment to follow at Citizens Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. A reception will be held at American Legion 204 W. Birch Ave, Flagstaff, AZ from 1:00-6:00 p.m.