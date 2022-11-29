It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jutta Nichols report her passing. Jutta died at home on Nov. 14, 2022 due to complications from surgery. Jutta was born on Dec. 2, 1961 in Mannheim, Germany to Alice and Albert Lauth Sr. Jutta spent her childhood growing up in Germany where she graduated from Kerschensteiner high school. She eventually would meet and marry her husband Albert Nichols Sr. while he was stationed in Germany. The two of them moved back to U.S. and eventually made their home in flagstaff. Juttas last job was working in the medical records dept. at Flagstaff Medical Center. Prior to that she also worked in the housekeeping dept and in floor care. Jutta was well known for her outstanding work ethic and attention to detail. She was also known for her sense of humor and sometimes sharp tongue. Some folks did not care for that side of her but to those who got to know her we found her to be a very warm and loving person. If you were her friend she was loyal, generous to a fault and would stick by you in thick and thin. She also liked to laugh and once you got her started it could get downright side splitting hilarious. Yes, Jutta was special One of the loves of Juttas life was her pets. It never mattered how big or small, cute or homely, she always found room for them in her home and heart. She used to say the thing she loved most about animals was their unconditional love, non judgemental personalities and how no matter how bad her day was they were always glad to see her when she came home. Another one of Juttas accomplishments was taking her citizenship test and finally becoming a U.S. citizen. She was very proud of that. Juttal leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 30 years Albert Nichols Sr and his children, her brothers Hans and Albert, sister Petra and many nieces and nephews all of Germany. She also leaves many close friends who will miss her terribly. Jutta was preceded in death by her mother Alice, father Albert and sister Vera. Funeral services for Jutta will be private. Rest easy dear Jutta......Until we see each other again.