Justin Wade Estes

Justin Wade “Dub” Estes passed away suddenly November 4, 2020 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Justin was born November 22, 1973 in Flagstaff, Arizona. Justin was an avid hunter and spent much of his time with his wife and soulmate Rachelle, hunting and fishing. His newly found passion was big game hunting with a muzzleloader and his first successful hunt was on October 23,2020. Everyone who knew Justin knew his passion for collecting antlers. Anyone who visited him was given the official tour of his “shed” room where he could recall the exact location where he had found each one.

Justin also loved fishing. When he was small he would grab his fishing gear and ride his bicycle from the family home out to Lake Mary where he would spend the day sitting on the banks waiting for a bite. His love of fishing stayed with him his entire life. He enjoyed nothing more than spending nights on the banks of the lake with his beloved Rachelle and a variety of friends who often joined them.

Justin married Rachelle on May 22, 2010. They were best friends, hunting and fishing partners and spent every moment riding around in the woods with many of their fur babies enjoying life and each other. Justin loved Rachelle with all his heart, friends and family often commented on what a perfect match they were.