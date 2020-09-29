Justin Smith

Justin William Smith returned to Heaven on September 22, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Justin was born on May 23, 1989 and was a lifelong resident of Flagstaff. Justin became a fixture in the community and made many friends while attending school at Christensen, Sinagua, and Coconino High School where he graduated in 2011. At the time of his passing Justin attended the Day Program at Quality Connections.

Despite Justin's numerous disabilities, he enjoyed life and was an ultimate thrill seeker. He enjoyed riding anything that would go fast, mud bogging, shooting, and enjoyed participating in Special Olympics events. Justin also loved music of all kinds but was especially passionate about music by Garth Brooks. Justin got to meet Garth in 2008 when he was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Justin's sense of humor could not be matched, and his smile was infectious. He truly enjoyed life and loved making the people around him laugh. Although he is dearly missed, we are thankful that Justin is no longer suffering with earthly afflictions and bound to his wheelchair.