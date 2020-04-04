Julie Moninger Martin
Julie Moninger Martin, age 86 years, of Flagstaff died this April 2nd, 2020. A resident since 1977, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Byron S. Martin, also of Flagstaff.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was a graduate of Michigan State University, where she was a member and chapter president of Chi Omega social sorority.

After graduation, she was publicity director for a chain of resort hotels in Florida and the Bahamas. Later, she was a member of the public relations and advertising staff promoting Bahamas tourism at Hill and Knowlton, Inc. agency in New York City.

She was a charter member and past president of Assistance League of Flagstaff, and a long-time member of the board. She was also a former member of the Junior Leagues of New York City and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany in Flagstaff where her ashes will be interred. A memorial service will be scheduled when conditions permit. Memories and condolences can shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

