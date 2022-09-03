 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julie Elizabeth Nichols

Julie Elizabeth Nichols

Julie Elizabeth Nichols was born on January 3, 1968. We were so excited and she was a very welcomed joy.

She attended Marshall, Flagstaff Middle and Flagstaff High School. She was a good student and took gymnastics. She and I, her mother became best of friends and she will be sadly missed. She had brothers named Michael and David. Her father was Don Nichols and her stepfather was Steve Furst. I am her mom Barb Furst and she had a very special friend Sherry Matheson.

There are some who bring a light so great to the word that even after they have gone, the light remains.

Memories and condolences can be shared with Barb directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com

