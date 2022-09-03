Julie Elizabeth Nichols was born on January 3, 1968. We were so excited and she was a very welcomed joy.
She attended Marshall, Flagstaff Middle and Flagstaff High School. She was a good student and took gymnastics. She and I, her mother became best of friends and she will be sadly missed. She had brothers named Michael and David. Her father was Don Nichols and her stepfather was Steve Furst. I am her mom Barb Furst and she had a very special friend Sherry Matheson.
There are some who bring a light so great to the word that even after they have gone, the light remains.
Memories and condolences can be shared with Barb directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.