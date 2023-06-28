In Loving Memory of Julia Martinez who went to meet the Lord Jesus Christ on June 22, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born in Standard, Ca February 24, 1928. She is survived by family members: 7 sons, 3 daughters, 31 grandkids, 53 great-grandkids, 81 great-great-grandkids. Family members that proceeded her in death: Husband Mike Martinez Sr., daughter Romona Flores.