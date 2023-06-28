Julia Martinez
In Loving Memory of Julia Martinez who went to meet the Lord Jesus Christ on June 22, 2023 in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born in Standard, Ca February 24, 1928. She is survived by family members: 7 sons, 3 daughters, 31 grandkids, 53 great-grandkids, 81 great-great-grandkids. Family members that proceeded her in death: Husband Mike Martinez Sr., daughter Romona Flores.
We love you mom!
Services will be held at Mountain View Church, 2150 E Linda Vista Dr. on Saturday, July 15th at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow at NPHX Church 3700 E. Locket Rd. Memories and condolence can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
