Julia Lopez Herrera Alexander-Blomgren, resident of Dewey-Humbolt, Arizona, formerly of Yakima, Washington, passed away on the 7th of October 2020 at Flagstaff Medical Center at the age of 83 years.

Juliana Lopez Herrera, always known as Julia, was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on January 7th, 1937. She was the 13th child in a family of 15 children. She grew up in Flagstaff and has fond memories of playing with her siblings when she was young. However, after her mother died when she was 11, Julia had to stop going to school and begin working.

She worked in a small country store, her Grandmother's restaurant, and in a hospital until she married her first husband, Victor Muñoz, in May 1955. They welcomed their first child, Phyllis, in February 1956. However, they were divorced shortly after Phyllis was born and Julia married Howard Alexander and welcomed his two children, Richard and Rhonda, and together had three more children, Christina, Jennifer, and Howard. They lived in Weiser, Idaho, until they were transferred to Washington state and lived in Burlington, Bellingham, Moses Lake, Aberdeen, and Yakima.