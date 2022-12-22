 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julia Llamas, born September 24, 1940, in Stockton, CA passed away on December 18, 2022, in Flagstaff, AZ. Julia was an avid music fan and she loved listening to Los Tigres del Norte. Family gatherings and events were her favorite things to do, and she loved some good Mexican food.

Julia is survived by her daughters Rachel Andrade, Rosela Llamas, and Rosa Velazquez, sons Ramiro Llamas, Raul Llamas, Rene Llamas, and Richardo Llamas, 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both her parents, sisters Juana Chacon, Ponciana Chacon, Rosa Chacon, brother Antonio Chacon, and husband Ramiro Llamas.

Visitation service is Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 3:00-6:00 pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Funeral service Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Church, 1600 Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, Rosary at 10:00 am, Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, burial service at 12:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 201 W. University Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

