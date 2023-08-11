Judy Ann Cloud

NAU's Kitt School of Music Professor Emerita Judy Ann Cloud passes away from cancer.

Judy Ann Cloud, popular NAU voice professor, choral conductor and composer, has died on August 4, 2023, at home at the age of 69 after a battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Cloud's life revolved around music. She was born July 21, 1954, to Isabel (Inky) Blackburn Cloud and Russell Cloud in Reidsville, N.C. and was the oldest of five girls. After the family moved to Tryon, N.C. she became involved with her musical family in church services, where her first mentor, Dr. Ruth Graham, introduced her to music ranging from Bach to Britten.

Judy graduated from Tryon High school in 1972 where she played flute, sang in the chorus, and played on the girl's basketball and golf teams. Known for her beautiful Mezzo-Soprano voice she decided to pursue a career in voice performance.

Cloud started her formal music education at the School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, N.C. where she studied voice, conducting and composition. Vocal instruction was with Janice Harsanyi, a champion of 20th-century American composers and an amateur composer. She followed her voice teacher to Florida State University and earned her Master and Doctor degrees in Music from FSU in 1980 and 1984 respectively. She performed in many Operas and Recitals at FSU.

Her teaching career started at Florida Community College in Jacksonville, FL followed by a position at Indiana State University in 1984. She joined the music faculty at Northern Arizona University in 1989 as a voice teacher. She inspired students with her teaching as well as her compositional talents and was awarded "Teacher of the Year" for the College of Fine Arts in 2004. The honorary title of Professor Emerita was bestowed upon Cloud's retirement in 2020. Her legacy as a performer and pedagogue is illustrious, and her bright spirit is sure to endure through her beautiful and innovative compositions for voice and instruments. Dr. Cloud also performed many times as soloist with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.

Cloud was a well-known composer writing music for many styles including Art Song, Vocal Chamber, Instrumental Chamber, Choral, Orchestral and Opera. Her compositions can be heard on the BIS and Summit Records labels.

Judy will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her enduring legacy remains with her students.

Survivors include her wife, trumpeter Cindy Gould, who provided loving care throughout Judy's illness; sisters Jeanne Cloud Perrone (Bob), Kathy Cloud Baum (Lantz), Ruthie Cloud McBurney, Carol Cloud Rowell; nieces and nephews Katie Perrone Hatcher (Kris), Rob Perrone, Lantz Russell Baum (Amanda), Wil McBurney II (Alyssa), Jessie McBurney Drudy (Patrick), Chloe Rowell Lanham (Timothy); and six grand-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Russell and Inky (Blackburn) Cloud.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors from Northern Arizona Hospice who gave expert advice and provided wonderful care as well as the medical team at FMC and Eye Care Associates.

A celebration of life will be held in Kitt Recital Hall at NAU on Sunday, September 24 at 3:00pm followed by a performance of an orchestral work with clarinet soloist with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra on Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm. A Judith Cloud Memorial Fund is being established through the NAU Foundation. Further details will be made available. Please leave your condolences at flagstaffmortuary.com.