Judge Donald Roberts of Page Justice Court dies

The Honorable Judge Donald G. Roberts, from the Page Justice Court, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 30, according to a Coconino County press release on Wednesday.
In 1987, Roberts was elected to the bench as the Justice of the Peace for the Page Precinct. He served two terms from 1987 through 1994. In 2003, he was elected again to serve as the Justice of the Peace for the Page Precinct and served in that role until his passing. Roberts dedicated more than 27 years of service to the judicial branch and his community.
Roberts served on many committees and was involved in the National Judge’s Association as well as the Arizona Justice of the Peace Association’s Executive Board. Judge Roberts was instrumental in establishing the Page/Fredonia drug court program and was well known for his service to his community.
