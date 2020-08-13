Juanita Peru

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUANITA "JENNY"

PERU

Juanita “Jenny” Bonilla Peru was born on August 19, 1934 and returned to the Lord on May 13, 2020 following a full and beautiful life. Jenny was born to Guadalupe and Aurelio Bonilla and raised in Morenci where she met Gilbert Peru in high school.

Following Gilbert's service in the Army, they were married and began their family, remaining in Morenci where Gilbert worked and retired from Phelps Dodge. Jenny and Gilbert were amazing parents, grandparents and great grandparents to 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Both the Bonilla and Peru families were blessed with large families which provided for big family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Jenny was especially fond of family camping summers at West Fork of the Black River in the White Mountains where uncles, aunts, friends and cousins created many memorable times. A childhood memory that stands out most was having Mom bless each of us every night when we got in bed. Mom was also a good hugger and we felt her love when she put her arms around us; we miss those hugs.