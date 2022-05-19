 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juan Carlos Martinez Alvarez

Juan Carlos Martinez Alvarez

Juan Carlos Martinez Alvarez was born on July 13, 1966, in Aguascalientes, Ags. Mexico and was called home on May 10, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona after a courageous battle with cancer.

Juan is survived by his wife Luz Maria of 21 years, his beautiful daughter Luciana "Chanita" Martinez, brothers Eleno and Miguel, and his sister Adriana. He also leaves behind cousins, nephews, nieces, tias, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Luciano Martinez and mother Edelmira Alvarez Martinez, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Juan was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus, and he was an avid sports fan who loved his Raiders, Lakers, and Atlanta Braves.

Juan was the go-to guy for the enchilada fundraising for the Flagstaff community and was also one of the best pancake flippers for the Church pancake breakfast.

Juan is going to be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have him in their lives.

Viewing service will be Monday, May 23rd, 2022, 5-7pm at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary. Rosary and Mass service will be Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:00 am at San Francisco De Asis with an Inurnment procession to follow at Calvary cemetery at 12:00 pm.

We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

