Josie Sampson

Josie (Chavez) Sampson, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones as Amazing Grace played softly in the background.
She was born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School before graduating from Flagstaff High School in 1969. She worked at W.L. Gore for 18 years where she was well-respected and moved her way up to a supervisory position. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1994. There she worked at a childcare center for close to 10 years where she was promoted to assistant director and established incredible relationships with children and their families. Afterwards she worked as a receptionist where she served retirees of the Culinary Union and went out of her way to make them feel loved and cared for. She retired and later relocated with her family to Glendale, Arizona in 2016.
Josie loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and we will forever miss her tortillas, chili, and enchiladas. Josie was a prankster with a great sense of humor, loved an intense card game of rummy, made beautiful crafts, and attended church every Sunday. Josie lived a simple life, made friends wherever she went, and would have spent her last dollar on a complete stranger.
She is survived by her son Tommy Hernandez, daughter Carrie (Colin) Sampson, sister Molly (Abel) Flores, brothers Dennis (Cathy) Chavez, Wilfred Chavez, her precious grandchildren Christopher, Cayden, Rose, and Oliver, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She is proceeded in death by her loving parents Aurelio and Carmen Chavez and husband Michael Sampson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.