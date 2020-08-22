 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Josie Sampson
0 entries

Josie Sampson

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Josie Sampson

Josie (Chavez) Sampson, age 69, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones as Amazing Grace played softly in the background.

She was born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School before graduating from Flagstaff High School in 1969. She worked at W.L. Gore for 18 years where she was well-respected and moved her way up to a supervisory position. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1994. There she worked at a childcare center for close to 10 years where she was promoted to assistant director and established incredible relationships with children and their families. Afterwards she worked as a receptionist where she served retirees of the Culinary Union and went out of her way to make them feel loved and cared for. She retired and later relocated with her family to Glendale, Arizona in 2016.

Josie loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and we will forever miss her tortillas, chili, and enchiladas. Josie was a prankster with a great sense of humor, loved an intense card game of rummy, made beautiful crafts, and attended church every Sunday. Josie lived a simple life, made friends wherever she went, and would have spent her last dollar on a complete stranger.

She is survived by her son Tommy Hernandez, daughter Carrie (Colin) Sampson, sister Molly (Abel) Flores, brothers Dennis (Cathy) Chavez, Wilfred Chavez, her precious grandchildren Christopher, Cayden, Rose, and Oliver, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She is proceeded in death by her loving parents Aurelio and Carmen Chavez and husband Michael Sampson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at

www.FlagstaffMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Josie Sampson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News