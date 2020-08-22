Josie Sampson

She was born and raised in Flagstaff, Arizona. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School before graduating from Flagstaff High School in 1969. She worked at W.L. Gore for 18 years where she was well-respected and moved her way up to a supervisory position. She moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1994. There she worked at a childcare center for close to 10 years where she was promoted to assistant director and established incredible relationships with children and their families. Afterwards she worked as a receptionist where she served retirees of the Culinary Union and went out of her way to make them feel loved and cared for. She retired and later relocated with her family to Glendale, Arizona in 2016.