Joshua Edwards

Joshua William Edwards, 44, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Winona.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined.
Josh was born July 17, 1976 in Phoenix to Buff and Eddie Edwards. He addended school at Camp Verde High School. He married Dorie Blair and they had 3 wonderful children together, Brianne, Jadie, and Ty. They amicably divorced and co-parented their children. He found the love of his life in his partner, Chrystal Glaspie. He completed an apprenticeship for his Linemanship through Union Local 769. He worked as a Supervisor for Gore Medical Supplies for 6 years. He was involved in his local roping community. Josh was instrumental in multiple family projects. Lending a hand with his electrical skills and talents. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who lacked directional ability. We always made sure he had compass throughout his life. His second home was Roosevelt Lake and Willow Springs on the Rim. If he wasn't home he could be found there. Growing up Josh loved playing baseball and football. Josh never met an enemy, he was loved and respected by everyone he met.
Josh is preceded in death by his cousin Shawn Dalhover, and his two grandmothers; Carrie Ann Teague and Julia Virginia Edwards.
Josh is survived by Dorie Blair, Brianne Hualde, Jadie Edwards, Ty Edwards, Chrystal Glaspie, Thomas Edwards (Kim), Buff Alex Edwards (Melissa), Megan Lignoski (Ken), Tyrell Overhiser, Buff and Eddie Edwards, Buff M. Edwards (Pop), Jack Teague, Trenton Teague (Jennifer), Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Uncles, Aunts
In Lieu of flowers and in support of his childrens' future endeavors, hopes, and dreams there has been a bank account set up at Wells Fargo. You may go to any branch and ask for the ‘Edwards Children Fund'.
