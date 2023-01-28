*There has been a change in memorial service location for Joseph Edward Gust, Jr.
A memorial service to celebrate Joe’s Life will be held Saturday, February 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1601 N San Francisco St. Flagstaff, Arizona 86001.
