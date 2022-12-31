Joseph Edward Gust, Jr., born February 5, 1938, in Pueblo, Colorado. The son of Joseph E. Gust Sr. and Eva Mae (McCain) Gust and was the older brother to 3 sisters.

Joe grew up in Pueblo, Co and graduated from Colorado School of Mines. He married Kathryn Ann Ley (Kaley) in June 1961, they had 5 children. He was a professor at SCSC in Pueblo and at Metro State College in Denver. The Family moved to Flagstaff, Az in 1976 where Joe was a professor of Engineering at Northern Arizona University. His caring and loving ways endeared him to his students, many of whom he continued to mentor well after they graduated. For many years he was the Advisor for the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, which he enjoyed immensely.

On March 14, 1996, he married Nancy Bancroft in Flagstaff. Joe was overjoyed and blessed to have his family grow with Nancy's 3 children. He and Nancy full heartedly supported the NAU sports program.

In retirement Joe volunteered countless hours with Hospice and Hodge Podge and was active in the Flagstaff Kiwanis. Joe and Nancy attended Shepard of the Hills Church.

Joe is survived by wife Nancy, ex-wife Kaley, his sisters Jane (Carl) Swanson, Joy (Bob) Graham, Jeanie (Larry) Cunico, his children: Sara Gust (Franz Ripsam), Katie (Dave) Pollock, Betz (Paul)Paulson, Joe R., Pam (Dave) Caskey, John (Trish) Buehler, Bill (Laura) Buehler, many, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. He truly never met a stranger and his infectious smile; generous and loving persona will be greatly missed. 30,993 is the number of days our family had with our loving and kind husband/dad/grandpa, which was not nearly enough!

A memorial service to celebrate Joe's Life will be held Saturday, February 4th at 2:00 p.m. at Norvel Owens Mortuary, 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to a Flagstaff hospice or your local hospice organization.