Jon Ozmun

Jon Ozmun passed away surrounded by family on the morning of March 4, 2023.

Jon moved to Flagstaff in 1974 with his wife and daughters to teach in the College of Business at N.A.U. As Professor Ozmun he was a dynamic, creative force in the classroom. He was a mentor for many over the four decades he spent with his students.

In the community he was involved with coaching little league, played trumpet with the Flagstaff Community Band and held various positions at the Federated Community Church over the years.

His hobbies included golf, tennis, bridge and poker. He had a long standing poker game with his cronies from NAU. They called themselves PIGS. (Professors Investment Group Services) And joked about their poor investment choices over the years.

Jon Ozmuns family meant the world to him. He is survived by the love of his life Letitia Bogan-Ozmun. They were married in 1960 and shared an exciting and eventful sixty plus years together.

He is also survived by his three daughters to whom he was absolutely the best Dad. Anne Ozmun of Flagstaff, Gretchen Griffiths (Russ)of Show Low, and Tamara Mayorga (Frank) of Camp Verde.

Jon is also survived by his five grandchildren. Julio Martinez, Jon Martinez, Tina Martinez, Clara Miranda and Madeline Mayorga. He was a very involved grandfather and provided a safe and beautiful home base for them including math tutoring, gourmet meals and impeccable advice.

Jon is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and just missed meeting his first great-great-grandchild.

His legacy is strong and his family will strive to carry on his grace his humour and his Joie de vivre.

Services will be held on May 6 at the Federated Community Church. Memorial service in the sanctuary at 11 am with reception to follow in Rees Hall and is open to the public.