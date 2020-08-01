Johnny Montoya joined our Lord Jesus Christ on June 16th, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Johnny was born in Cuba, NM to Paul & Rafaelita Montoya. He is survived by his Wife Frances Mazon Montoya, they were married in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Flagstaff, then moved to Phoenix where they raised five children; Shirley, Lillian Islas, Johnny Jr. (Maria), Linda (John) & Dr. Paul (Celeste) & were blessed with 15 grandchildren. Johnny is also survived by his sister Vera Grende , brothers Ray "Sonny" & Richard "Pinty," his children, his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dubi Garcia & brothers Amadeo & Ralph. Johnny played football for the Flagstaff High School Eagles & served in the US Army in the Korean War. Services will be October 8th, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary at 8314 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, followed by mass at Most Holy Trinity Church at 8620 N. 7th St. in Phoenix, followed by burial at the Veterans Cemetery.