Johnny Leon Butler, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather graduated to the larger life and left this earthly plane in the comfort of loved ones, on August 20, 2022 at the age of 82. Johnny was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma on November 20, 1939 to Miller C. and Cynthia Ellen McCombs Butler. Johnny, a member of the Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma, was raised and educated in Newkirk, Oklahoma. He was active in many sports during his high school years and graduated from Newkirk High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Butler, shortly after graduation and the two of them then moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma, where Johnny worked and attended Central State College in Edmond, Oklahoma pursuing studies in business administration.

Johnny and his family moved to Winslow, Arizona in 1961 where Johnny worked various jobs and owned businesses, including a Montgomery Wards Catalog store, where, in 1969 he was named Agent of the Year. In 1970 he was subsequently honored for being responsible for the Montgomery Ward Store with the highest volume of sales in the southwestern United States. Johnny, who lit up any room that he entered and was fond of giving everyone he knew a nickname, was a volunteer firefighter, active in Kiwanis, the local Elks Lodge, Rotary where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, the Masons where he attained the designation of 32nd-degree Mason, and the El Zaribah Shriners.

In 1973 Johnny was named to fill a vacancy on the Winslow City Council. Johnny served on the City Council until 1976 when he ran for the position of Navajo County Supervisor and won. He served as a County Supervisor until he was appointed to the position of Justice of the Peace in 1989. While on the city council he worked to help improve Winslow's water system, the Winslow Police-Court Complex; worked for the improvement of the city's ballparks; worked for improvements at Clear Creek; devoted significant time to the development of the county library; and was instrumental in guiding and overseeing the City of Winslow's budget. Johnny was very proud of his service to Winslow, but was the most proud of working with the council to ensure that the city police and firefighters received retirement benefits.

Johnny worked diligently to improve the parks in Navajo County and was rewarded for his efforts by the National Association of Country Park and Recreation Officials with a Distinguished Board of Commission Member award. With Johnny's work and guidance, the parks' budget increased over 700% and allowed for an expansion in the amount of parks available for public enjoyment. While serving as a county supervisor Johnny was also President of the Northern Arizona Council of Governments. Johnny retired from public service in 1998. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling around the country, playing video poker, was a staunch supporter of all Winslow Bulldog Sports and enjoyed watching high school and professional sporting events.

Johnny was exceedingly proud of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his daughters-in-law and son-in-law. We are proud to be a part of his legacy.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Ellen Butler; his brother Lewis Butler; his sister, Belle Doris Butler Robertson; his nephews, Johnny Butler and Duke Butler; and his niece, Toni Robertson Jarnigan. Johnny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Bostick Butler. His children Gay Lynn Mills (Joel), Johnny, Jr. (Jane); William (Maria); and Thomas (Sabrina). Grandchildren: Melissa Butler Nelson (Derek); Johnny, III; Helena Mills Payne (Sean); Hillary Logan (Spencer); Rhett (Rachel); Nicholas Mills; Rachel; Chance Hunter; and Grace. And eight great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Johnny's wishes there will not be a funeral or memorial service. The family asks that if you would like to honor Johnny's memory that you can choose to donate to either the Rotary Youth Scholarship Fund or a scholarship fund that will be set up in his honor at Winslow High School for Native American athletes attending college or university. Donations to Rotary should be sent to:104 W. Hillview, Winslow, AZ 86047, Attn: Kevin Coolidge, with a notation that the donation is being made in his honor. Donations to the Winslow High School scholarship fund in his honor should be sent to: Winslow High School 600 E. Cherry St., Winslow, AZ 86047, Attn: Natasha Shelton, with a notation that the donation is being made in his honor.

