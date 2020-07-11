John S Dowell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Shelton Dowell, 67, passed on May 31, 2020, in St. George, Utah. John was born in Cottonwood to Shelton Gillespie Dowell and Agnes Verdell Hunt Dowell. He was raised in Flagstaff, the oldest of the four “Dowell boys.” At Flagstaff High School, John excelled athletically and academically. “JD” was all-state in football, wrestling and baseball and was proud to be an “Eagle.”

A gifted athlete, he was awarded a full-ride football scholarship to Brigham Young University. He served a mission to Argentina for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became fluent in Spanish.

Upon returning to BYU, he met his future wife, Vicki Lynn Tanner, who he thought was the nicest girl he ever met. They were married July 18, 1975 in the Provo Utah Temple, prior to learning that his beautiful wife from Colorado did not like to camp. Somehow, he managed to talk her into it, but just a handful of times.

John graduated from BYU in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science, and in 1985, as Valedictorian, with a Master of Education. After receiving his bachelor's degree, John and Vicki moved to Duchesne, Utah to begin his career as a teacher and a coach of football, wrestling, and track and field.