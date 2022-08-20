We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our brother, John Paul Sharber, August 2, 2022 at the age of 67 from complications of lung cancer. John was born January 24, 1955, raised in Flagstaff, and graduated from the University of Arizona with degrees in Electrical Engineering and Philosophy. At the time of his retirement, he was the Lab Manager for the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at NAU.

We will miss his brilliant intellect, his love for children and compassion for misunderstood canines, his many bird feeders (17, at one count), and his cheerful flower gardens.

Preceded in death by parents, Norman and Rayma, and brother Joseph. John is survived by his former wife Sharon, children Steven (Jae, and daughter Isabelle), Jesse (Ryan) Garman, and John "JM" Michael; and siblings Mary, Rayma (David) Lee, Jean (Kaign, deceased) Christy, Jane (Steven) Black of Tucson, Roberta (Wayne) Wallace of Cottonwood, William, and Frances Holmes, and many extended family members.

"... and I will leave. But the birds will stay, singing:

and my garden will stay, with its green tree,

with its water well.

Many afternoons the skies will be blue and placid,

and the bells in the belfry will chime

as they are chiming this very afternoon.

The people who have loved me will pass away,

and the town will burst anew every year.

But my spirit will always wander nostalgic

In the same recondite corner of my flowery garden. "

("El Viaje Definitivo," by Juan Ramon Jimenez. In, Journey to Ixtlan, by Carlos Castaneda)