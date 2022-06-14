John Montoya Sedillo Sr
May 4th 1933-October 20th 2021
John was born in Flagstaff AZ. He was an avid league bowler for many years. He was a driven small business owner in the historic district of Flagstaff. John was a father, grandfather, uncle and husband. Lovingly called Bunka by all that knew him he was a prankster with many great tales. John was in the National Guard. After the guard he worked hard for his living for 30 Years at Kemper Marley Liquor Distribution, and retired to care for his small business. He passed peacefully in his home in Glendale, AZ.
John was born on May 4th 1933 to the late Jose Sedillo and Anita Montoya Sedillo. John is survived by his daughter Marlene Wilson and son John Sedillo Jr. He will be missed by his grandchildren Denna Lorona, Brandy Newman, Stacy Gamblin and Amy Gonzales, his nine great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jose Sedillo and Anita Montoya Sedillo and loving wife Cecilia Sedillo (Rojo),
There will be a mass to celebrate his life on June 17th, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, Flagstaff, AZ.
