John Montoya Sedillo Sr.

John was born in Flagstaff AZ. He was an avid league bowler for many years. He was a driven small business owner in the historic district of Flagstaff. John was a father, grandfather, uncle and husband. Lovingly called Bunka by all that knew him he was a prankster with many great tales. John was in the National Guard. After the guard he worked hard for his living for 30 Years at Kemper Marley Liquor Distribution, and retired to care for his small business. He passed peacefully in his home in Glendale, AZ.