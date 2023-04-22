John Kutchiak Gregg died at home in hospice care in Sioux Falls, SD, on April 13th, 2023, after an extended illness. He was 67.

John was born October 22, 1955 in Tuba City, AZ, to Norma (Mootska) and Ben Gregg, Sr., the eighth of ten children. He attended Coconino High School in Flagstaff, AZ.

Over the years, John worked in a variety of fields, including building maintenance and radio production. He was key in the founding of new radio stations on Native American reservations for the Navajo, Hopi, and Lakota tribes. He worked hard as producer and host for American Indian Radio on Satellite (AIROS), which provided a platform for Native artists and performers to share their music and stories. For many years, John wrote, produced, and hosted the radio show Native Sounds-Native Voices, which won the National Music/Entertainment Series Golden Reel award in 1998 and 1999. After years of enthusiastic collaboration, John brought his community together to produce the project Native Radio Theater: a collection of stories written, performed, and produced by an all-Native American team, notably including a cast of Cherokee youth voice actors.

His love of sound was not limited to the workplace. John was a passionate, talented, self-taught musician, who played guitar, drums, and keyboards. His voice brought joy to all those who heard him (whether face-to-face or riding radio waves). He was a remarkable story-teller with a unique delivery, characterized by playful humor and flawlessly timed delivery. In recent years, he delighted in cooking for family and friends, especially when he could fire up the barbecue on the back deck. After years of cajoling from Martha, he finally added some vegetables to his repertoire of chicken, steak, burgers, and chops. Regardless of ingredients, John’s enjoyment was obvious: he never cooked without singing, dancing, and drumming to his kitchen soundtrack (if he had a spatula in his hand, it was also a drumstick).

He is survived by his wife, Martha, and their two children Tommy (AJ) Stabe and John, Jr—Sioux Falls; his first wife, Shirley Jordan and their daughter, Donna Gordon—Wittman; his daughter Rhonda Reynolds-Scottsdale; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters Rachael Blueye-Basom, Roberta Valandra-Anchorage, Tessie (George) Moate-Flagstaff, Linda (Ted) Davidovics-Anchorage, Ada (Jim) Martin-Ashburn; and brother Ben (Verna) Gregg, Jr-Glenwood. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ralph and Marley Gregg; and sister, Rhoda Brannum.

The funeral service will be at 11AM on Friday, April 28th at Miller Funeral Home—Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, 5:00-7:00 PM at the same location. *The service will be live streamed on the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page. You may use this link for viewing: https://youtube.com/live/QtNNI37QjkU?feature=share.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local public or community radio station.www.millerfh.com.