John H. Seyb

FLAGSTAFF - John H. Seyb, 75, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 26, 2023 in Denver, CO. John was born in Iowa and studied Biology at the University of Iowa. He received his Doctorate in Political Science from NAU.

John spent over 30 years living in Flagstaff, and spent time working at NAU and Coconino County. He enjoyed hiking and taking family trips to national parks.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Brakefield. He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Purcell; and sister, Suzanne Krogh.

Donations can be made to Grace Community Church of Flagstaff (www.allaboutgrace.com).