John Frederick Dalton

John Frederick Dalton, age 84, passed away May 24, 2023 in Flagstaff, Arizona surrounded by family.

Born April 10, 1939 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to Hoke and Reta Dalton. John was preceded in death by his loving wife Janis Fay Dalton, sister Dorothy Wiley, sister Billie Rachel Dalton and brother Jerry Dalton. John and Janis were married in 1967 in Torrence, CA. Together they enjoyed reading, watching Diamondbacks baseball, and trying out new recipes.

He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and US Air Force where he was honorably discharged in 1960. After his service he worked more than 35 yrs for Salt River Project then he and his wife retired to Flagstaff. He was very proud to be a 3rd Degree Master Mason at the Chandler Thunderbird Lodge #15 for 50 years, skilled woodworking craftsman, and lover of classical music.

He is survived by his 3 children, daughter Carla Sue Christman, stepson Jim Martinez and stepdaughter Viki Buckingham, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. A small family graveside will be held. Special thanks to FMC for their compassionate care & to Norvel Owens Mortuary.