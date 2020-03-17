John Estes

John Patrick "JP" Estes passed away suddenly March 3, 2020, at his home in Flagstaff Arizona.
JP was born the first son of John and Sue Ann Estes March 29, 1962, in Flagstaff Arizona. As a child JP was very talented musically mastering both the violin and saxophone with ease. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother. JP was a skilled marksman and earned several awards at the local trap and skeet range. He was known for his skill on a unicycle and would often practice his roping from the seat of it, catching his younger brother and sister, his dogs and sometimes his parents.
JP graduated from Flagstaff High School in May of 1981. After graduation he joined the the U.S. Army. While in the Army JP trained in the communications field as a lineman. After his military career JP returned home and found employment with Warner Cable, first doing installations and later working on the construction crew.
On July 28, 1990 JP married the love of his life, Elaine Clark. They created a family home in Flagstaff, and have two sons Cody and Shane Estes
In 2007 JP decided to change careers, and obtained an Associates of Occupational Studies Degree in Medical Specialties graduating Cum Laude in 2008. He used his degree to gain employment at DCI Biologicals as a phlebotomist. One of his favorite stories was about him attending the Gesundheit Institute in West Virginia, started by Patch Adams promoting healthcare, friendship and humanity.
JP was proceeded in death by his parents John and Sue Ann Estes as well as both his maternal and paternal grandparents. JP is survived by his wife of 30 years Elaine, his sons Cody and Shane, his grandson Carter, his sister Bonnie Estes, brother Justin (Rachelle) Estes and as well as nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
