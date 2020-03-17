John Estes

John Patrick "JP" Estes passed away suddenly March 3, 2020, at his home in Flagstaff Arizona.

JP was born the first son of John and Sue Ann Estes March 29, 1962, in Flagstaff Arizona. As a child JP was very talented musically mastering both the violin and saxophone with ease. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother. JP was a skilled marksman and earned several awards at the local trap and skeet range. He was known for his skill on a unicycle and would often practice his roping from the seat of it, catching his younger brother and sister, his dogs and sometimes his parents.

JP graduated from Flagstaff High School in May of 1981. After graduation he joined the the U.S. Army. While in the Army JP trained in the communications field as a lineman. After his military career JP returned home and found employment with Warner Cable, first doing installations and later working on the construction crew.

On July 28, 1990 JP married the love of his life, Elaine Clark. They created a family home in Flagstaff, and have two sons Cody and Shane Estes