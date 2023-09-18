John Edbart Weybright

John Edbart Weybright passed away September 13, 2023, at Flagstaff Medical Center after a prolonged illness.

John was born on May 1, 1941, in Elkhart, IN, to John and Belva Weybright. His family moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1948. After graduating from Washington High School in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for three years.

John married Leanne Spenningsby in October 1966. They had one son, Brian, who died in infancy, and later adopted a son, Corey.

John was hired by the Arizona Highway Patrol, the predecessor to the Department of Public Safety, in January 1968. He graduated from the Highway Patrol Academy class #10 in April 1968. His first duty assignment was Flagstaff, assigned to the Highway Patrol Bureau. He worked a year in a uniformed assignment before transferring to the Criminal Investigations

Bureau, where he served the remainder of his career. John worked for several multi-agency task forces, working complex investigations, narcotics and liquor crimes, and criminal and civil cases conflicted out from other agencies. He retired in October 1992 after 24 years of service. In November 1994, John was elected Coconino County Constable, serving three terms until his retirement in December 2006.

John is preceded in death by his wife, Leanne, and sons Brian and Corey. He is survived by his significant other, Vicki Dolan, his sisters, Margaret Schulz of Montgomery, AL, Phyllis Puette of Tucson, AZ, Sara Kemke of Mesa, AZ, and brother, Robert Weybright of Tempe, AZ.

A memorial service to honor John's life will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Norvel Owens Mortuary Chapel, 914 E. Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ. Memories of John can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com