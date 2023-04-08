John Arthur McCooey
On March 5, 2023, John McCooey passed away at home unexpectedly. Born May 4, 1959, in Plattsburgh, New York and raised in California. He lived in Flagstaff Arizona for the past 30 years. After retiring from FUSD John kept busy by doing what he loved best, riding his motorcycle and quads, going shooting and boating and of course spending time with his family. John was always happiest in his own living room next to his beloved wife of 30 years and surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Renee McCooey, children, Kori, Logan, Damien, and Dana and his grandchildren Landon, Ravyn, Ozzy, Madison, Zander, and Kira. Please join us for a celebration of life on April 15 from 1-3 PM at Lozano's Flagstaff Mortuary, 2545 N. Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004.
