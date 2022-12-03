John Alexander Hanson was born on January 16, 1945, to Robert A. and Helen C. Hanson in Jamestown, New York. John's father was killed in action during the Pacific Theater in the Battle of Okinawa on May 4, 1945, and never had the opportunity to meet his only child. John graduated from Jamestown High School in 1963 and moved to Tucson, Arizona to attend the University of Arizona where he received his Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees in Anthropology/Archeology. John worked on a kibbutz in Israel in 1969 where he became enthralled with Judaism to which he converted in 2004.

John began his professional career as an Archaeologist teaching classes at Prescott College. He then moved on to the Bureau of Land Management which moved him and his family around the western United States to eventually settle in March 1982 in Flagstaff, Arizona where they all found their lifelong home. John began working for the Kaibab National Forest in 1986 as the Forest Archaeologist. John retired in 2007 and spent his remaining days with his beloved wife Leslie, whom he married in May 2005.

John is survived by his widow, Leslie Thatcher; son, Robert August Hanson II (Jennifer Michos); daughter, Krista Sedillo (Bobby Sedillo); former spouse Marty Hanson; stepson David Hautemulle; stepdaughter Lilian Hautemulle (Sivanesh Pilai); stepdaughter Michael Hautemulle (Joost Van Loon); grandchildren Nicholas Hanson; Timothy Hanson; Talei Menninger; Amare Menninger and canine child, Sunny. John is also survived by large network of friends and former colleagues who will remember his good nature, quick wit, and foul mouth. John was proceeded in death by his father Robert A. Hanson GM2 United States Navy, mother Helen C. Hanson, and stepfather Charles Tremaine. His family is happy to know that he has been reunited with his parents, stepfather, and countless friends and family who passed before him. John was laid to rest on November 29, 2022, at Flagstaff Citizen's Cemetery in a private service. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggestions donations to Hopi Relief at https://hopirelief.org or the National Museum of the American Indian.