Joeseph Darrell Daulton

Joe went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2022. He was born on a farm in Delmer, Ky on September 20, 1946 to Clarence “Ed” and Bessie (Hudson) Daulton as the sixth of twelve children. He had his 16th birthday enroute to Arizona when the family pulled up stakes and relocated to Prescott. Joe served in the US Army and upon his return home he dedicated his life to the Lord and married his forever sweetheart, Cynthia. They moved to Flagstaff in 1975 and their family continued to grow. Joe worked most of his early years in the drywall business but then switched careers to various driving and over the road positions which suited his love of travel. Joe had a bigger than life personality and never met a stranger. He loved fishing, hunting, archery, riding his motorcycle, flying planes, camping, 4 wheeling, telling his jokes and stories, gospel music, watching or attending sports events. He especially enjoyed coaching his son and then later cheering for his grandsons in whatever sport they participated in. He loved food, so cooking for people and seeing them enjoy what he prepared made him happy. Joe went on many missionary trips as a lay minister around the world. He was drawn to babies and enjoyed holding and feeding them apples or other treats. His love for the Lord, his family, and for people was felt worldwide. He expressed his love, appreciation and pride in his family and friends to them personally and to others, leaving a beautiful legacy of kind words and verbal affirmations. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia, children Joy (Mark) Kintzley, Stephen (Joy) Daulton, Neta (Joshua) Loveall, Catherine (Joe Mandarino) Daulton, Shauna (Mitchell) Compton, fourteen grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with another on the way, as well as 4 sisters and 4 brothers and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Country Christian Fellowship//missionary fund at 740 N Turquoise Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or to Olivia White Hospice Home at 752 N. Switzer Canyon Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. There will be a Memorial Service on July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 3600 N Fourth Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. Memories and condolences can be shared with family directly or online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com