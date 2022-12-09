Joe Derryberry

Joe, born and raised in Flagstaff Arizona where he graduated from Coconino High School class of 1972. Joe worked with Purina for 25 years and retired from WL Gore & Associates after 10 years. Joe's passions circled around his family and friends. He loved spending time practicing karate with his close friends at the Flagstaff recreation center where he earned his blackbelt. Joe loved football and was a lifelong Raiders fan. Joe really enjoyed fixing anything from cars to home improvements. Joe enjoyed hunting and being out in the forest. He loved his brothers, sister, cousins, aunts, and uncles and was always happy to have phone conversations or reminiscing at family reunions. Joe adored his 3 grand kids and earned the title of "Papa Joe" as his grand kids would call him. Joe also enjoyed his chocolate candy bars and cherry/apple pies. Joe was a very simplistic man who would always help others in need. He had the ability to engage, encourage, and help others when he was called upon without ever making judgements or bias.