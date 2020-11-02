Joanne Perla

Joanne Andrako Perla (Joanne) 81, of Flagstaff, Arizona passed away Monday September 21, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina.

Joanne's blessed life started in Loyalhanna, PA when she was born to Josephine (Graham)Andrako and John Andrako. She graduated from Derry Township High School, where she was a Majorette in the Marching Band. She met her love “Silky” Silvano Perla, and thus began a love affair of 62 years. Joanne was a true companion. She devoted her life to her husband Silvano and her four children, Scott, John, Lynn and Todd.

Joanne's passions were her family, faith, fashion and decorating. Always stylish, Joanne enjoyed fashion, and worked for Casual Corner Companies. Home decorating brought Joanne pleasure, and with her unique decorating style, she was often asked to decorate the homes of her friends. She loved all the places she moved in her life, from Indiana to Arizona, she blossomed where she was planted. In Arizona, she learned to golf and enjoyed many days on the Aspen Valley course with her husband. Joanne was a devote Catholic and was a member of San Francisco de Asis Roman Catholic Church in Flagstaff, Arizona. Family, church, friends and tradition filled her life with love.