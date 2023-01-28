February 17, 1943—January 20,2023.
Joan was born on February 17, 1943, in Monterey Park CA to Ruby (Ford) and Loma Mitchell. She left the bondages of earth on her journey to our Savior on January 20, 2023. In 1945, Joan and Ruby moved to Elk City KS and lived with her grandmother, Ada Goodwin Ford. Joan was active in several school activities (FHA, Kayettes, Cheer, and others), MYF (Methodist Youth Fellowship) and graduated from Elk City High School in 1961. She began working at the young age of eight to earn money to help the family. In the small town of Elk City, she babysat, worked in cafes, worked in a small grocery store, and other jobs.
Joan married Jerry Cox on July 21, 1961, and they moved to Pittsburg, KS for Jerry to complete college. Joan worked at the Otto Way Cafe and earned her PHT (Put Hubby Thru). Their son, Jeffrey (Jeff), was born while living in Pittsburg. Following graduation, they moved to McCune KS where Jerry taught; Joan was involved in community and church activities and babysat. Their son, Jay, was born while in McCune. In 1966, they moved to Peru NE for Jerry to teach at Peru State College. Their son, Jerry (Jer) was born in Auburn NE. Joan continued to babysit and worked part time at the Peru State Student Union. In 1972, they moved to Flagstaff when Jerry began teaching at NAU. During these years, Joan was a second mother to many babies as she babysat for several working mothers. When Jer began school, Joan started working outside the home as a dental assistant for Dr. Terry Morris. She enrolled in courses at NAU to obtain her coveted Radiography for the Dental Assistant. In 1980, she spent two years working in real estate and property management, then began a 28-year stint as a dental assistant for Dr. James Mast. Joan was an instrumental member of a traveling surgical-medical team to Mexico and Brazil and served as a dental assistant to Dr. Rich Haag who always said she was the oldest dental assistant in Flagstaff. Joan retired from dental assisting in 2013 and enjoyed being Mom, Grandma, and Great grandma. During all the years the boys were home and in school, the Cox home was open to any and all. Many boys and a few young ladies were served the delicious food she prepared. Again, she became the second Mom to many youngsters. Her greatest enjoyment in life were her three sons, their families, and their friends. Joan enjoyed going to all the athletic activities in support of their sons, grandsons, and granddaughters and many friends. When the opportunity arose, she enjoyed visits to casinos as well. Lifelong best friends of Henry and Gloria Martin and Stan and Dwan Mandel were made while supporting the boys in school activities. The last activity enjoyed by Joan was being with Gloria and Dwan for their annual visit to Laughlin.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Ruby Love Fox, and her younger brother Dale. She leaves to mourn her husband Jerry, sons Jeff (Jennifer), Jay (Shea), and Jer; grandchildren Jacob (Sarah), Chanston (Erika), Jami, Jordan, Bethany, Chandler (Jordan Dunn), Josh, and Brynna; and two great grandchildren Briggston and Bexlie; sisters Debbie Rash and Gail Cunningham of Cherryvale KS, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
Cremation has occurred and her celebration of life will be held at Mountain View Church Flagstaff on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2 pm. Livestreaming will be available on You Tube at www.mvflagstaff.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Arthritis Foundation or any other charitable organization of your choice or scholarship fund at NAU in her memory. Memories and condolences can be shared with family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
To John Babbitt, Pat Loescher, and all our family and friends, Jojo’s Bakery and Restaurant is now closed!
