Joan married Jerry Cox on July 21, 1961, and they moved to Pittsburg, KS for Jerry to complete college. Joan worked at the Otto Way Cafe and earned her PHT (Put Hubby Thru). Their son, Jeffrey (Jeff), was born while living in Pittsburg. Following graduation, they moved to McCune KS where Jerry taught; Joan was involved in community and church activities and babysat. Their son, Jay, was born while in McCune. In 1966, they moved to Peru NE for Jerry to teach at Peru State College. Their son, Jerry (Jer) was born in Auburn NE. Joan continued to babysit and worked part time at the Peru State Student Union. In 1972, they moved to Flagstaff when Jerry began teaching at NAU. During these years, Joan was a second mother to many babies as she babysat for several working mothers. When Jer began school, Joan started working outside the home as a dental assistant for Dr. Terry Morris. She enrolled in courses at NAU to obtain her coveted Radiography for the Dental Assistant. In 1980, she spent two years working in real estate and property management, then began a 28-year stint as a dental assistant for Dr. James Mast. Joan was an instrumental member of a traveling surgical-medical team to Mexico and Brazil and served as a dental assistant to Dr. Rich Haag who always said she was the oldest dental assistant in Flagstaff. Joan retired from dental assisting in 2013 and enjoyed being Mom, Grandma, and Great grandma. During all the years the boys were home and in school, the Cox home was open to any and all. Many boys and a few young ladies were served the delicious food she prepared. Again, she became the second Mom to many youngsters. Her greatest enjoyment in life were her three sons, their families, and their friends. Joan enjoyed going to all the athletic activities in support of their sons, grandsons, and granddaughters and many friends. When the opportunity arose, she enjoyed visits to casinos as well. Lifelong best friends of Henry and Gloria Martin and Stan and Dwan Mandel were made while supporting the boys in school activities. The last activity enjoyed by Joan was being with Gloria and Dwan for their annual visit to Laughlin.