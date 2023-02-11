Dr. Jill Susanna Dubisch, (79), Regents Professor of Anthropology, Emerita at Northern Arizona University, passed away at her home in Rimrock, Arizona on January 30th, 2023 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Missoula, Montana on March 7, 1943 to the late Roy and Joyce Dubisch, and grew up in Fresno, California. She earned an undergraduate degree from Reed College in 1965 and a doctorate in Anthropology from the University of Chicago in 1972, after which she taught at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte for twenty years, and Northern Arizona University for 20 years. During her career, she taught more than six thousand undergraduate university students, mentored numerous graduate students, authored four scholarly books and thirty academic articles, and served as president of the Society for the Anthropology of Europe. In addition to her academic work, she wrote and published two Western novels, sailed the East coast between North Carolina and Florida, crossed the United States by motorcycle four times, and in later years became an artist. After retirement in 2013, she spent much of her time as a skilled watercolorist.