On May 20, 2020 Jerry Thomas took his last breath with his children by his side. He was a wise man who taught his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren the many things they would need in life. He taught them everything from math to how to cheat at cards, "you have to know how to cheat to know if you are being cheated". He was an amazing man who never knew a stranger. Jerry was everything you ever wanted in a Dad and Grandad, his words always had wisdom for those who would listen. Jerry was our Dad, Grandad, Uncle, Brother and Friend.

He is now in the loving arms of his wife, Suzanne, who proceeded him in death.

Jerry is survived by his children Trish and Russell Pittman, Christine and Robert Sevier, Mark and Cyndi Thomas, his sister and brother in law Micki and Richard Dick. He was Grandad to 10 loving grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was the wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Jerry was proceeded in death by his best friend and wife Suzanne Thomas, his daughter Deborah, Brother Tom and his parents Fred and Mary.

Good Journey Dad we love you

