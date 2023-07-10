Jerry Gaither
Jerry Gaither, 77, passed away on July 6, 2023. Jerry was born June 8, 1946 in Abilene, TX. He married Deb in 1970 and lived around the country (Florida, California, South Dakota and Colorado) before moving to Flagstaff in 1989.
Jerry worked for the U. S. Forest Service before retiring in 2004.
He is survived by his wife Deb, two children, Josh Gaither and wife Kayla, and Katy Green and husband Tad, and four grandchildren, Sam Gaither, James Green, Evan Gaither and Tess Green.
The family invites friends to an open house on Friday, July 14th from 5-8PM.
