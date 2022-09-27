Jennifer Sechrist

CELEBRATION of JENNI!

To celebrate the Joy that is Jenni, a memorial service and gathering is being held on October 1, 2022 at 11am at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church at 1090 S Page Springs Rd, Cornville, AZ 86325

Jenni crossed over May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications. She lived in Iowa City with the love of her life, Luke Kennedy (Marriage: 10/16/2020).

Jenni was well loved by her sister, Melissa (Jason) Pahl, her mom, Katy Sechrist and her dad, Chuck Sechrist. She has a large, extended family, throughout the country, including her grandparents Jean & Gil Sechrist of Sedona. Jenni had a devoted community of beloved friends. She was 31 years old.

Jenni was born and raised in Flagstaff. She received her nursing degree from Valparaiso University and recently attained a Doctorate of Nursing (with honors) from Creighton University.

Jenni was had a big heart, and an infectious personality. She exuded warmth and kindness to all she met. Jenni loved caring for plants, sewing with her sister, Melissa, and bike riding and working out with her husband. Jenni was quite the adventurer with a love of travel.

Her light and memory will be carried through her family, friends, colleagues, and her organ donation recipients. Please continue to keep those who love her in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Jenni's memory are suggested to the Iowa Donor Network.