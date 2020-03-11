Jennifer Kay Atkin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jennifer's adventures included five natural births including two home births, trips of 10 and 30 days to Russia, travels by motor home through the South and up the Pacific Coast Highway, dozens of trips to the beach and Disneyland with a carload of children, both with and without her husband; hundreds of kayak adventures at local lakes, hundreds more hiking adventures on the trails and along the creeks of Northern Arizona and thousands of mountain bike rides in the forest near their home in Fort Valley, often taking other mothers along to increase their spirit of adventure and confidence. She delighted in teaching her children and their classmates about science and reading to them. She loved living near the mountains and forest. Her final adventure was a wild 3 1/2 month battle with an extremely aggressive cancer.

In anticipation of her passing, she was able to pass on her love and instructions to her family, then cementing her legacy by never, never, never, NEVER giving up. Her last Facebook entry was a graphic from the movie "Up", overlaid by the following quote: "Life is not a journey to the grave with the anticipation of arriving safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow what a ride!'" She left us reluctantly, but on her own terms.