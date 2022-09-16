Jeff Rhode, a long-time resident of Flagstaff, Arizona, passed away after a battle with cancer on August 23, 2022. He spent his final days in the community he loved and called home for nearly a half-century surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.

Jeff is survived by Karen, his wife of 31 years, his 3 children, Chris, Alex (Bri), and Thomas, siblings Scott (Dee Dee) and Marcia (King). He is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mary Rhode.

Jeff was born and raised in Southern California and moved to Flagstaff to pursue a bachelor's degree in Administration, Management, and Marketing at Northern Arizona University (NAU). He later continued his education, receiving a master's degree in Business Administration and Education. Jeff worked in the restaurant industry throughout Northern Arizona for many years. He spent 18 years as an EMT and Ski Patroller at the Arizona Snowbowl. He finished his career in the field of higher education, where he found a productive outlet for his love of talking as a teacher of Computer Information Systems at Coconino Community College and NAU.

Jeff married the love of his life on May 18, 1991, in the San Francisco de Asis Cathedral in downtown Flagstaff. In December of 1993, August of 1996, and September of 1999, he welcomed the birth of his sons whose growth, happiness, and prosperity were the joy of his life until the end.

Jeff was an avid late-night PB&J connoisseur and an excellent telemark skier. He spent countless hours of his life descending the snow-covered slopes of the Western United States and somehow spent even more time thinking about skiing, telling stories about past powder days, and planning how to get back to the slopes. As his children grew up, he discovered that he could exercise his passions for sports and teaching at the same time by coaching youth skiing and baseball. He was known for the great lengths he would go to make sure everyone had a chance to be included. He was proud to put character-building, teaching life-skills, and fun above winning, and his coaching career influenced the lives of hundreds.

His loved ones would like to encourage anyone who can to donate blood, as there were many, many positive and memorable moments near the end of his life that were enabled by numerous individuals who selflessly made this donation to him. The family would also like to give heart-felt thanks to all the nurses and doctors who helped him in his journey, and also all of the other health professionals that are helping others.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at the Elks Lodge on Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 12:00-3:00 pm. Jeff wanted everyone to dress casually or at least wear whatever they are comfortable with.