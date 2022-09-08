Jayne Gray MacCracken, 92
Born August 17, 1930 in Pleasant Hill, Ohio.
Deceased September 3,2022
Jayne passed peacefully after a short hospitalization.
Jayne resided in Flagstaff Arizona for 29 years with her husband Richard (Bud) MacCracken. In this time, she cultivated many friendships as well as maintaining lifelong friendships with college and work friends. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her 5 children (James, Joan, Molley, Myra (deceased 2002) and Sara), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her family when the kids were young. They also spent time at the beach when the family lived in California. The children remember these times fondly. Jayne was always up for an adventure. She loved cruises as they got older and traveled to Europe and Hawaii.
Jayne received an associate's degree from Colorado Women's College and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University. She worked as a school and vocational counselor. She enjoyed helping people find their path in life.
Jayne is survived by her husband Richard (Bud) to whom she was married for 70 years, her above mentioned children and grand and great grandchildren and many loving friends and extended family.
A small memorial will be held and her ashes will be scattered on Mt. Elden.
