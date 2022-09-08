Jayne Gray MacCracken

Jayne resided in Flagstaff Arizona for 29 years with her husband Richard (Bud) MacCracken. In this time, she cultivated many friendships as well as maintaining lifelong friendships with college and work friends. She enjoyed traveling and visiting with her 5 children (James, Joan, Molley, Myra (deceased 2002) and Sara), 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her family when the kids were young. They also spent time at the beach when the family lived in California. The children remember these times fondly. Jayne was always up for an adventure. She loved cruises as they got older and traveled to Europe and Hawaii.