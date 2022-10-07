Jay Dean Fitch, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home in Surprise, Arizona. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 30, 1938, to parents Robert and Nadine Fitch. Jay served in the Army, then spent 35+ years with the United States Forest Service, retiring in 1994. Jay is survived by his wife Shirley L. Fitch, daughter Vicki (Steve) Sears, son Skott (Lisa) Fitch, grandson Cole Fitch, many nieces and nephews, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
He was greeted in heaven by granddaughter Sara Fitch, his mother Nadine Fitch, his father Robert Fitch, his brother Jack Fitch, and his sister Suzanne Ericson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday October 29th at 10am at Word of Life Lutheran Church, 17525 W. Bell Road in Surprise. Pastor Dave Martin will officiate.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to cancer research or Hospice of the Valley.
He is now at peace and with our beloved Sara. Run far and free until we all meet again.
