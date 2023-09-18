Jason Wayne Thibedeau

Jason Wayne Thibedeau passed away with his family by his side on September 11th, 2023 after a brief illness.

Jason was born December 18th, 1978 in Sierra Vista, Arizona to Wayne and Melanie Thibedeau. He lived in many places throughout his childhood including Virginia, Kentucky and Washington with his most recent childhood home in Eagle River, Alaska. He had the opportunity to see many areas of the country due to his father's military career.

Jason attended college at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona where he studied construction project management, graduating with his bachelors in 2003. While in Flagstaff he met Jessie, who eventually became his loving wife of 20 years.

Jason and Jessie were blessed with 2 children, Jamison George (17) and Shelby Jean Thibedeau (15). The family were active members of the Flagstaff community for several years. Jamison and Shelby attended Flagstaff Junior Academy and were active in the hockey and gymnastics communities.

Jason loved his family with his whole heart, and it was one of his prized possessions. He had a deep appreciation for music and passed along that love to his children. Jason was a lifelong learner and had a drive to gain knowledge about the world. He was a self-proclaimed history buff. His daughter shares that same passion for learning with her inquisitive nature. His son inherited his enthusiasm for fast cars and freedom. Jason thoroughly enjoyed following all Arizona sports teams and looked forward to football season all year.

Jason was a simple man and loved nothing more than spending time with his family. You could find him at the rink watching Jamison play hockey, listening to Shelby play her latest song on the piano, traveling for gymnastics meets or talking shop in the garage with his son. The family enjoyed traveling including their unforgettable trips to Costa Rica and Puerto Rico.

The family relocated to Fishers, Indiana in 2021. They were excited for the new career, educational and travel opportunities that this move would bring.

Jason is survived by his children, Jamison and Shelby Thibedeau and his wife Jessie Thibedeau of Fishers, Indiana. He is also survived by his parents Wayne and Melanie Thibedeau of Pocatello, Idaho, his sister Belinda Thibedeau and niece Cierra Thibedeau of Sierra Vista, Arizona. He also leaves behind his faithful furry companions Kodiak and Polly.

Jason was a loving father, husband and friend to many. The family would like to thank all those who have offered love and support during his life and during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed. The light he left remains.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1PM. If attending, the family requests that you dress casually to honor Jason. Consider wearing something that represents your favorite music artist, band, concert or sports team.